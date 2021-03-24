Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Business hit with $35k fine after forklift breaks man’s legs

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
24th Mar 2021 12:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A decade-old Gympie business has been slapped with a $35,000 fine for failing in its duty of care when one of its workers was seriously injured when a forklift was reversed into him.

The staff member was working at the company’s Drummond Drive site on March 8, 2019 when another employee backed the forklift into him, fracturing both of his legs.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard an investigation following the injury revealed the forklift’s reversing indicator and warning light were only working intermittently.

They had been in this condition for several weeks; investigators were unable to determine if they were operating when the employee was injured.

Wood Industries Pty Ltd pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to breaching its duty of care.
Wood Industries Pty Ltd pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to breaching its duty of care.

The company had also failed to provide any clearly outlined areas for pedestrians to safely walk on the site, and while safety procedures had been created in 2010, neither the forklift driver nor the injured employee could recall ever having seen them.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Businessman charged over tragic on-site accident

Wood Industries had a spotless Workplace Health and Safety record before the incident, the Gympie court heard.

They had since sold the business.

BONUS: Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000

Magistrate Graham Hillan accepted Wood Industries’ guilty plea to the offence, noting the company had shown remorse, shutting the business for three days to address the safety failures.

He ordered the company pay an additional $1600 in costs, and that no conviction be recorded.

gympie business gympie court gympie magistrates court health and safety workplace health and safety
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEGA GALLERY: 130+ photos of Gympie region preppies

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 130+ photos of Gympie region preppies

        News Enjoy both the original photos and the funny face versions in this special mega gallery including all the adorable 2021 prep pictures.

        Stars of the Gympie pool swim for state glory at Chandler

        Premium Content Stars of the Gympie pool swim for state glory at Chandler

        News Six talented Gympie region school children made the Wide Bay Schools Swimming Team...

        ASX-listed property group buys Gympie region shopping centre

        Premium Content ASX-listed property group buys Gympie region shopping centre

        Business The $18.1m buy represents a $6m profit for its previous owners

        Mary Valley Rattler plans special Easter family services

        Mary Valley Rattler plans special Easter family services

        News Departing at 10am each day over the Easter long-weekend, tickets are $65 per adult...