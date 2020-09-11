Business goes ‘gangbusters’ like never before for tattooists

LUKE Bishop‘s livelihood was put on hold when the tattoo industry was given less than 24 hours notice they would be closing indefinitely, but now that restrictions have lifted the tattoo artist is busier than ever.

Gympie’s Solid Gold Classic Tattoo owner Luke Bishop said when the COVID-19 restrictions put a stop to the beauty and tattoo industries, he and his wife Billi “scrambled” to close the store and reschedule appointments.

“We had 24 hours notice, we saw the announcement on a livestream on Facebook that we had to close the next day,” he said.

Months later, in early June, they were given the go ahead to reopen, weeks earlier than expected and while they were in the middle of renovations on their River Road store.

“We were working towards having a couple of weeks to finish renos then the night before restrictions eased early we were told we could reopen.”

The team at Solid Gold Classic Tattoo Gympie

Since reopening, Mr Bishop said people in Gympie had gone “gangbusters” for tattoos and the store was busier than ever.

“It’s crazy season,” he said.

Mr Bishop, who has been tattooing for 12 years, said he is booked out until the end of year, and had to close his books temporarily.

“We’ve hit the ground running,” he said.

“The other artists Ben and James are booked for a month in advance.

“It’s the busiest I’ve ever seen it.”

While they still have a few restrictions, like only one person being allowed with the tattoo artist and no walk-ins, business is still booming for the artists.

A woman gets tattooed at Solid Gold Class Tattoo

“There’s no time for walk-ins, even if we wanted to,” he said.

“There is a checklist for beauty and tattoo services to follow, and whoever is being tattooed is the only person allowed out back.”

Mr Bishop said he knew of other tattoo artists on the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane who were busy, but nowhere near as booked out as stores in Gympie.

“I don’t know what it is, we are months ahead of other shops on the coast,” he said.

“There’s something good going on.

“Gympie’s going gangbusters.”