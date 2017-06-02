23°
News

Business forum aims to 'grow' Gympie region

2nd Jun 2017 5:32 PM
GROW GYMPIE: Next week's Grow Gympie Region forum includes a tour of the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre and Nolan Meets. Gympie Mayor Mick Curran is pictured at the aquatic centre.
GROW GYMPIE: Next week's Grow Gympie Region forum includes a tour of the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre and Nolan Meets. Gympie Mayor Mick Curran is pictured at the aquatic centre. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUSINESS leaders in the Gympie region are set to benefit from the insights and information to be shared at the inaugural Grow Gympie Region - A Forum for the Future to be held at The Pavilion Exhibition and Conference Centre on Thursday, June 8.

The forum, hosted by Gympie Regional Council, will have an emphasis on opportunities, innovation and prosperity and will showcase our region's business achievers through an informal and interactive panel session.

It will also facilitate and challenge attendees to consider the impact of global, national and regional trends on our growing economy.

Mayor Mick Curran said Gympie Regional Council was focused on the future of the region and at looking more broadly at the regional economic performance and industry productivity.

"This forum aims to showcase innovation and focus on regional opportunities, highlighting prospects in productivity and sustainability,” Councillor Curran said.

Presenters will focus on the economic performance of the Gympie region, trends for the future and economic drivers.

Keynote presenter Colin Graham was the founding CEO of the Innovation Centre Sunshine Coast which has supported more than 160 start-ups to date and in recent years has worked with both start-ups and innovative SMEs across regional Australia in a wide range of sectors.

The forum includes a tour of Nolan Meats with an emphasis on the technology associated with their recent expansion and a visit to the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre to view the innovation which has been incorporated in the construction and design of the facility.

There will be opportunities for networking and sharing of information at the forum which will conclude with refreshments and canapes.

Gympie Times

Topics:  forum for the future grow gympie region gympie regional council june 8 whatson

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Bikers ready to ride for charity

Bikers ready to ride for charity

GYMPIE'S Historical Motorcycle Club is again holding its annual Charity Poker Run to raise money for Little Haven Palliative Care.

Business forum aims to 'grow' Gympie region

GROW GYMPIE: Next week's Grow Gympie Region forum includes a tour of the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre and Nolan Meets. Gympie Mayor Mick Curran is pictured at the aquatic centre.

Forum for the Future in Gympie next week

H'way Traveston exit now altered

CHANGES AHEAD: The Bruce Hwy Traveston and Mary Valley Link Rd exit is to be relocated.

Watch out for the new Traveston-Mary Valley Bruce Hwy exit.

Cooloola-Fraser eco-economy hit in Mary R sugar wars

SAVE THE BAY: Joe McLeod says short sighted irrigation farmers have already done enough damage.

Farm lobby hurts Coast fishing, tourism, nature: fisherman's claim

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Bikers ready to ride for charity

The Gympie Historical Motorcycle Club on a break.

Hinterland ride for Little Haven.

Business forum aims to 'grow' Gympie region

GROW GYMPIE: Next week's Grow Gympie Region forum includes a tour of the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre and Nolan Meets. Gympie Mayor Mick Curran is pictured at the aquatic centre.

Forum for the Future in Gympie next week

Little Disney fans help launch Gympie's Relay for Life

DISNEY FRIENDS: Getting into the spirit of the Disney theme for this year's Relay for Life at the launch of the Gympie event at Kitiwah Place Early Learning Centre yesterday is Gympie Relay for Life patron, Mayor Mick Curran (centre), with (back from left) Linda Gould, Cancer Council Qld's Leah Bromich, Lee-Ann Hendry, (front) Sienna Waldon, Ciara Davis, Oscar Pescue, Louella Hendry, Zara Willmott and Rachel Dan.

Relay for Life launched with Disney theme

Alicia Silverstone spills Clueless secrets, 22 years on

Alicia Silverstone has dished out the gossip on her iconic Clueless role that turned her into a '90s screen legend

Kyle throws cold water on Idol gossip

Kyle Sandilands.

Former Idol judge 'bored' by role

Karl Stefanovic: 'I'm over it, I hope Australia is as well'

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

DJI Spark: the drone you fly with a wave of your hands

DJI launch of mini drone Spark in Sydney.

Mini camera drone launches in Australia from $859

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

LET&#39;S TAKE A STEP BACK IN TIME

46 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

This home forms part of Gympie's Heritage with the one family owning the home since 1919 and the original owner being a former Mayor of Gympie as well as a long...

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS ONE!

47 Boyle Road, The Palms 4570

House 4 2 2 $485,000

The fusion of modern brilliance and easy convenience makes this quality residence a must have! Treat the family and enjoy a higher standard of lifestyle with this...

2 just enjoy the simple things!

520 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 $249,000!

STOP! Just STOP. This is the 1! Private. Peaceful. 3.8 acres. 3 bed 2 bath. Office. Shed. Dam. Views. Price. Seriously life really can be so easy and affordable at...

Rare Offering ..1269m2 .. Local Centre Zone

11-13 Groper Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land This is a rare offering of 2 titles totalling approx. 1269m2 located ... Contact Office for...

This is a rare offering of 2 titles totalling approx. 1269m2 located in the centre of Tin Can Bay, near IGA and is zoned Local Centre. 11-13 Groper street Tin Can...

PRODUCTIVE FARM WITH EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME

86 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 5 Genuine Offers...

Offered for sale is this approx 314.47 (127.265ha) acre property with a large executive style 3 bedroom home. Situated just 20 minutes drive to Gympie...

Your Eyes Only

3 Vanguard COURT, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 3 $398,000

No your eyes do not deceive you that price is right. This stylish home is waiting for you to move right in, not a single thing to do. The separate formal lounge...

Looking for Something Special!!

34 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 5 $348,000

This two storey brick, low maintenance home offers fantastic possibilities limited only by your imagination. Downstairs has surprise after surprise with the first...

Premier Opportunity ... Investment

25/20 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 1 $259,500

Water views, convenience and security if these are on your tick list then this is the unit is for you !!! Located in a Unit complex, and this particular unit is...

REDUCED TO SELL SELL SELL !!!

14 Sailfish, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land Situated in a quiet street it is the last vacant block in ... $125,000

Situated in a quiet street it is the last vacant block in the street. This almost level 639m2 block is waiting for you to build the home you have until now only...

NEAT BRICK HOME ON THE SOUTHSIDE

4 Helen Street, Southside 4570

House 3 2 3 $250,000

In the heart of Southside is a neat 3 bedroom plus office lowset brick home on a large flat block. The home has an open plan living area kitchen dining combination...

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!