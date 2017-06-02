Business forum aims to 'grow' Gympie region

GROW GYMPIE: Next week's Grow Gympie Region forum includes a tour of the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre and Nolan Meets. Gympie Mayor Mick Curran is pictured at the aquatic centre.

BUSINESS leaders in the Gympie region are set to benefit from the insights and information to be shared at the inaugural Grow Gympie Region - A Forum for the Future to be held at The Pavilion Exhibition and Conference Centre on Thursday, June 8.

The forum, hosted by Gympie Regional Council, will have an emphasis on opportunities, innovation and prosperity and will showcase our region's business achievers through an informal and interactive panel session.

It will also facilitate and challenge attendees to consider the impact of global, national and regional trends on our growing economy.

Mayor Mick Curran said Gympie Regional Council was focused on the future of the region and at looking more broadly at the regional economic performance and industry productivity.

"This forum aims to showcase innovation and focus on regional opportunities, highlighting prospects in productivity and sustainability,” Councillor Curran said.

Presenters will focus on the economic performance of the Gympie region, trends for the future and economic drivers.

Keynote presenter Colin Graham was the founding CEO of the Innovation Centre Sunshine Coast which has supported more than 160 start-ups to date and in recent years has worked with both start-ups and innovative SMEs across regional Australia in a wide range of sectors.

The forum includes a tour of Nolan Meats with an emphasis on the technology associated with their recent expansion and a visit to the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre to view the innovation which has been incorporated in the construction and design of the facility.

There will be opportunities for networking and sharing of information at the forum which will conclude with refreshments and canapes.