Business finds solution for Gympie Show virus heartbreak

Aisha Belling of Play Back Gympie with a range of showbags now in stock

A GYMPIE business has come up with a way to put smiles on faces after this year’s local Show was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aisha Belling of Play Back Gympie came up with the idea to stock showbags for locals as a consolation prize after the Show announced it would not be going ahead in March.

Play Back’s showbag range launched yesterday and includes Riverdale, Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, Pokemon and more.

“We thought with May coming it’s a bit sad, the Gympie Show is always a big family event, we thought we would try and bring a little bit of the Gympie Show to the store so kids aren’t missing out on that aspect at least,” Ms Belling said.

“When the show was cancelled my kids asked how they were going to get their showbags, and I thought I could sell them at the store, and it just went from there.

“Everyone needs a bit of a pick-up, it’s a nice little thing for the kids.”

Ms Belling said online ordering was on offer through the Play Back website, with pick-up, delivery or in-store purchase options available.

“We tried to mix it up with something on offer for everyone,” she said.

“At the moment Pokemon is our most popular, I’ve already sold eight this morning.”