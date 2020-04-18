Business booming for Gympie hobby hotspots despite pandemic

SCOTT Morrison famously quipped that jigsaw puzzle sales were “soaring” as the coronavirus pandemic began to force Australians indoors, but it’s been much more than puzzles flying off the shelves for Gympie’s leading vendors.

Board game, card game, and even trampoline sales have surged across the region since nationwide social distancing rules were introduced in response to the pandemic last month.

That data seems to match Google trends since the beginning of April, with board games matching puzzles for a huge 270 per cent leap in search queries by Aussies looking for isolation-friendly hobbies.

The trends, compiled by Picodi, also show a huge jump in searches for needlework (259 per cent), online courses (245 per cent), online games (163 per cent) and card games (148 per cent).

Play Back Gympie owner Aisha Belling said the sales spike had provided a silver lining through the crisis, after initial worries when she closed the retro game arcade side of her Mary St business.

“The switch to consumers wanting board games and card games has been massive, they’ve just been walking out the door, it’s been great,” Ms Belling said.

“They’ve always gone fairly well but not like this, I would say we’ve seen as high as a 50 per cent increase in boards games and things like that, because we’ve closed half our store and our daily takings have remained the same.

“A lot of the old-school games have gone really well, like Yahtzee in particular, people love that, and it’s not something I’ve stocked a lot of before.

“Pandemic, surprisingly enough, has sold out so many times, so that’s been a red-hot favourite. It’s basically the game of what’s happening in the world right now, and you’re working together to find cures for four viruses … out in the world.”

Ms Belling said the increased demand was so much that Play Back had started taking reservations for stocked out games.

“We didn’t have a worldwide pandemic plan but we did have a plan for flooding, so we planned for three months with no income … but we haven’t had to use that yet because things are going well and people are keen for games and things to do at home,” she said.

Gympie Toyworld and Twiga Books co-owner Lorraine Broadley said both business had seen substantial growth since the coronavirus restrictions set in, for a “mix” of indoor and outdoor products.

“People are sort of rediscovering trampolines and swingsets and things, which we have in stock,” Mrs Broadley said.

“We’ve seen an increase in lots of craft activities, a lot of old-fashioned crafts, and card games like crib and euchre as well as chess.

“We’ve had a lot of people after home schooling material, puzzles, activity puzzle books for kids, a lot of fiction, gardening books are selling.

“There’s a lot of competition from online bookstores, so we’ve probably seen more of an upswing in the toy shop, but it’s come on the back of a tough year before that so we’re very pleased with the local support we’re getting.”

Play Back Gympie remains open between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am -1pm on Saturday, with online orders and contactless delivery also available.

Toyworld Gympie is open 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and Twiga Books between 9am and 1pm.