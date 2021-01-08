‘Business as usual’ for Gympie through Brisbane lockdown

Shoppers stock up at Woolworths Gympie Central as Brisbane prepares for a three-day coronavirus lockdown, Friday 8 January 2021.

Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig says it’s “business as usual” for Gympie residents as Brisbane begins a three-day COVID lockdown from 6pm tonight.

Mr Hartwig this afternoon urged residents of the Gympie region to carry on in their “usual responsible way” after the Queensland Government announced the lockdown of greater Brisbane earlier today.

The lockdown will cover the Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Redlands and Moreton areas, but anyone who visited Brisbane since January 2 and has now moved on to other parts of the state or country will also be required to quarantine for the next three days.

“The State Government, who are leading the fight against COVID-19, are at this stage concentrating their efforts in the greater Brisbane area,“ Mr Hartwig said.

“This does not affect residents of the Gympie region. Only those who are living in the greater Brisbane area and have travelled to Gympie for an essential purpose like caring for a sick relative are to remain at that home until the lockdown finishes on Monday evening.

‘”It is very much business as usual for us here at the moment.

“However, if you do live in the Gympie region and are returning home, please be responsible.

“Our community’s response to the pandemic has been solid, right from the start.

“These are tough times but it’s important to be aware of the facts.”

For more on COVID-19 visit www.health.qld.gov.au.