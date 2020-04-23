Menu
‘Business as usual’ at Gympie maternity during COVID-19

Maddie Manwaring, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
23rd Apr 2020 12:01 AM
CORONAVIRUS restrictions have left mothers-to-be feeling anxious, but Queensland Health said Gympie Hospital is “well-prepared” and patients have no reason to worry.

A Queensland Health spokesman said Gympie Hospital is equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19 and appropriate disease protocols are in place to ensure the safety of mothers and babies.

“Women and their families should not feel concerned about giving birth at the hospital,” the spokesman said.

Mya Lorensen, 3, Jessica Lorensen 33 weeks pregnant and Ellie Lorensen, 12. Photo: Bec Singh
Gympie Hospital is open and operating as usual but changes have been made to allow for telehealth appointments, home-based care and online education resources to minimise the risk of infection to mothers and babies.

Queensland Health also recommends women have only one consistent support person present during labour, this could be either a partner, doula, relative or friend.

“Measures to minimise the risk of COVID-19 include limiting the number of visitors to minimise the potential for virus spread,” the spokesman said.

“Additional visitors may be allowed following birth, depending on the wellbeing of mother and baby.”

Where possible, health professionals are providing care in the community rather than at Gympie Hospital, and to ensure physical distance most areas are providing education through alternative mediums such as video calls and access to online resources.

In line with infection control processes, existing programs such as mothers’ groups have also been suspended.

