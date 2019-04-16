Menu
New gold mine opens up 80+ jobs

by SAM BIDEY, CHRIS LEES
16th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
Subscriber only

EXPANSION of a gold mining operation southeast of Townsville has resulted in new job opportunities for experienced workers.

The Mount Carlton operation has been an open pit mine since it began in 2012 but the mine is set to expand underground.

Redpath Mining Contractors have put the call out for applications in a range of roles including shift supervisors, truck operators, diesel fitters, heavy machinery operators and several other roles.

More than 80 jobs are expected to be filled ready for work in mid-2019.

Workers will be bussing in and out of Townsville to the site about 150km southeast of Townsville. Mount Carlton general manager Anton Kruger said the Evolution Mining board approved the development and construction of an underground mine in October last year.

"Evolution awarded an underground mining services contract to Redpath Australia for development, construction and production of the underground mine," he said.

"Construction will commence in May 2019 with development activities planned to commence during July/August 2019.

"The development of the underground mine resulted in the creation of approximately 81 new employment opportunities in a range of positions."

Mr Kruger said the company was eager to continue to work with and contribute to local communities like Townsville, Ayr, Bowen and surrounds by starting the new Mt Carlton underground mine.

Currently at the mine, the ore is drilled, blasted and hauled from an open pit with a fleet of dump trucks to a crusher located close by.

The ore is processed into a concentrate which is trucked from Mt Carlton to Townsville and then shipped to smelters in Shandong, China. There has been significant movement in the gold sector recently.

Laneway Resources' Agate Creek Gold Project, northwest of Townsville, began its mining operations this week.

The first ore blast took place on Wednesday and it is expected to be transported to a processing plant in Charters Towers this weekend.

In a statement, Laneway said it anticipated material cash flow this year from mining activities at the Agate Creek project "aided by recent high prices for AUD denominated gold".

bubo fifo gold gold mine

