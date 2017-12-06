Busiest McCafe in Queensland is closer than you think

New Gympie McDonald's playground preview: A sneak peek inside the new McDonald's Play Space at Gympie.

IT'S BEEN four months in the making, but Gympie McDonald's new Play Place will be open just in time for the Christmas school holidays.

Wide Bay construction company Murchie this week finished laying the soft-fall material below the multi-storied indoor climbing apparatus, complete with tinted windows and full air-conditioning.

A larger party area will allow parents and carers to keep an eye on the youngsters while they climb through the brand new playland equipment, and two way access is also an added feature.

Restaurant supervisor Kate Mike said the opening was slightly delayed, due to rain, but the owners were pleased it would be open in time for school holidays.

The Gympie McCafe does more trade than any other McCafe in Queensland, and underwent its own revamp last month, including new uniforms for the staff.

Gympie McDonalds employs more than 110 staff members and contrary to popular misconceptions, not all are juniors.

"We cover a wide demographic, from 14 years and up. We do have a number of first time employees. We train them up and give them their first opportunity in a job," Ms Mike said.

"It's very fast paced and they thrive working as a member of a team. They enjoy the challenge."

The new play area is due to be accessible in a soft opening on Friday however it will be 2018 before the restaurant will be taking bookings for birthday parties and the like again.

Regarding the Bruce Highway bypass of Gympie, Ms Mike said McDonalds will be working on a contingency plan with a possible option being a take-away/drive through branch in a complex on the highway.