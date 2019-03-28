Menu
SUPPORT SERVICE: BUSHkids CEO Carlton Meyn with executive assistant Rebecca McRae in Gympie last week.
SUPPORT SERVICE: BUSHkids CEO Carlton Meyn with executive assistant Rebecca McRae in Gympie last week. Philippe Coquerand
BUSHkids launches NDIS early Intervention service in Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
28th Mar 2019 4:29 PM
TOMORROW BUSHkids will launch its National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Early Childhood Intervention service for young children with developmental delay across the Gympie, Fraser Coast and Sunshine Coast.

The not-for-profit organisation has been supporting the health and wellbeing of children and families in Queensland's regional, rural and remote communities for 80 years.

Earlier this year it was reported that almost one third of Gympie's prep students experienced developmental problems.

The Australian Early Development Census tested 584 local children in 2015, finding 30.4 per cent had physical, social, emotional, cognitive or learning difficulties. This is well above the national average of 22 per cent.

About 16 per cent of local kids had problems in two or more developmental areas. Researchers have found poorly designed neighbourhoods had higher levels of children who were not developmentally on track with their peers.

BUSHkids CEO Carlton Meyn said Gympie would benefit from this service with three full-time staff positioned at their office at 16 Red Hill Rd.

"When the NDIS came out with the funding applications, Gympie was part of the Maroochydore district and we actually have three full-time staff here working in Gympie,” he said.

"It's been a lot of hard work to establish this new service. With the help of the National Disability Insurance Agency we've been able to put together an excellent team of early childhood professionals to deliver the new service.”

The program is fully funded under the NDIS and is designed to help children from 0-6 years of age who have a disability or developmental delay access the specialised support services they need.

