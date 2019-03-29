BUSHkids' doors officially open at Gympie venue

WELCOME ABOARD: Gympie's BUSHkids are Toni Garrett, Raelene Ensby, Brett Wall, Danielle Cassidy, Dr Neil Bartels (OAM), Kristy Howell, CEO Carlton Meyn, Margaret Willoughby, Emma Callum and Rebecca McRae.

BUSHkids have officially opened their doors in Gympie after a successful launch this morning.

More than 40 people met at the centre's new building at 16 Redhill Rd, Gympie.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said it was great to see the community embrace the program.

"We have another resource in town which is specifically aimed at children... who might need some intervention regarding development for disability which will be a service offered by BUSHkids,” he said.