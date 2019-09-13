Bushfire takes devastating toll on wildlife

Noosa Snake Catcher Luke Huntley saving injured and dehydrated wildlife after the Peregian bushfires.

THE full extent of the devastating impact this week's bushfires have had on wildlife is coming to light.

Noosa snake catcher Luke Huntley has been out in the fire-ravished zones and while he has seen some "devastating" sights, he also has some stories of survival.

"It's been a pretty tough time," he said.

"We are finding some devastating scenes but we also have animals that have managed to survive the fire and managed to find shelter."

Those that survived were found severely dehydrated and were given water.

Injured wildlife is being treated with the help of other local wildlife carers.

Mr Huntley said it was mostly smaller wildlife like reptiles, and their eggs, birds and echidnas that were caught out in the blaze, their bodies found burnt in the bushland.

"It was just so, so sad.

"It's been really hard."

The good news so far is larger wildlife seem to have escaped the carnage.

"So far we haven't found any kangaroos or wallabies, which is great," Mr Huntley said.

Due to the extent of the fire, Mr Huntley said large amounts of wildlife would be displaced.

He urged local residents to keep an eye out.

"If you find any injured animals keep a safe distance, if you try to pick it up it might injure it more, and call a wildlife rescuer or Australia Zoo or myself.

"I would also encourage residents in the fire zone to leave a little water outside their houses so the animals can keep hydrated.

"A lot of animals are still in shock."

Mr Huntley and wildlife crews will continue to scour burnt bushland over the coming days and he said the way the community had united in this time of emergency left him feeling proud to call himself a "Sunshine Coaster".

"I am absolutely in awe and so proud of the Sunshine Coast community, particularly up this end."

"I could not be more proud to call the Sunshine Coast home."

Mr Huntley can be contacted 24/7 on 0499 920 290.