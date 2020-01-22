Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bushfire lookout hit by thieves, leaving district at risk

Staff writer
22nd Jan 2020 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIEVES have struck at the Wolvi lookout, breaking into the fire tower and stealing six solar panels powering cameras positioned there to look out for forest fires.

Police said yesterday that between 4pm on January 12 and 1.15pm on January 14, thieves forced their way in to the lookout.

They stole four to six solar panels which were designed to power the tower and the cameras positioned there to look out for forest fires, they said.

“By stealing these panels, offender/s have put the area at risk, especially with the recent bush fire crisis we have just experienced and the potential for further fires.”

Anyone who has any information or anyone who has sighted the solar panels or the door are urged to contact police and report.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or

gympie crimefraudgympie wanted gympie fires
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        premium_icon Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        Politics The LNP has launched a parliamentary petition demanding the State Government reverse its decision to snub a Sunshine Coast dairy of a major supply contract.

        Friends of the Hound: Photobook to combat racing shame

        premium_icon Friends of the Hound: Photobook to combat racing shame

        Pets & Animals Award-winning photographer joins quest to save greyhounds

        • 22nd Jan 2020 2:40 PM
        Attempt to boot CEO ends with a whimper

        premium_icon Attempt to boot CEO ends with a whimper

        News Bernard Smith risked facing the second no confidence motion of his term with Gympie...

        Govt stands by contract it says supports Wide Bay farmers

        premium_icon Govt stands by contract it says supports Wide Bay farmers

        News The State Government has hit back at continuing criticism over its rejection of a...