Bushfire lookout hit by thieves, leaving district at risk

THIEVES have struck at the Wolvi lookout, breaking into the fire tower and stealing six solar panels powering cameras positioned there to look out for forest fires.

Police said yesterday that between 4pm on January 12 and 1.15pm on January 14, thieves forced their way in to the lookout.

They stole four to six solar panels which were designed to power the tower and the cameras positioned there to look out for forest fires, they said.

“By stealing these panels, offender/s have put the area at risk, especially with the recent bush fire crisis we have just experienced and the potential for further fires.”

Anyone who has any information or anyone who has sighted the solar panels or the door are urged to contact police and report.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or