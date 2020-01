A pair of thieves have snatched a charity tin full of funds for victims of the recent bushfires from a fast food restaurant in Melbourne.

A pair of thieves have snatched a charity tin full of funds for victims of the recent bushfires from a fast food restaurant in Melbourne.

A man and woman were filmed on CCTV entering the Frankston fast food store on Nepean Highway about 9:30pm on Monday, before the man took the charity tin off the counter and placed it in the woman's handbag.

Police on Friday released the CCTV and images of two people they believe may be able to help with their enquiries