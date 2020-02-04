Menu
Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992.
Crime

Bush search for body of missing Perth teen

4th Feb 2020 2:13 PM

Police are searching bushland in Perth's north for the remains of a teenage girl who disappeared almost 30 years ago.

Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992 after leaving her home in North Beach.

Ronald Joseph Buckland, 70, was last year charged with her manslaughter, accused of injecting a substance that caused her death, then burying her body in a bush grave.

He has pleaded not guilty and is due to make his first appearance in the WA Supreme Court on February 24.

crime manslaughter missing radina djukich violence

