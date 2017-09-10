Bush kids visit the beach for the first time

BUSH KIDS TO THE BEACH: Children from Ilfracombe and Muttaburra schools from the Longreach region visited Rainbow Beach as part of the Bush Kids to the Beach fundraising effort.

THEIR laughter soars above the crash of the waves as 25 kids from the bush visited Rainbow Beach today, and for a handful of them, it was the first time they had seen the ocean.

Smiles brimmed from ear to ear and signs of fright ignited as waves crashed but there was only joy and delight for the self-confessed "bush kids".

The children came from Ilfracombe and Muttaburra schools from the Longreach region and the opportunity to take a seachange from the bush came about through generosity and charity.

Sponsors from the Gympie region had fund raised with the aid of Rainbow Beach Drought Runners to get the "bush kids to the beach".

A committee spearheaded the fundraising, hosting events and gathering sponsorship money, and through their work none of the children's families had to pay a single dollar.

Co-ordinator Tony Stewart said people wanted to do a kind thing for people doing it tough.

"For most of them they have never seen the beach, let alone the ocean," Mr Stewart said.

"We walked the streets of Gympie to fundraise, we door knocked, we ran a competition to Fraser Island.

"It's all worth it to see this."

The children travelled from Longreach region to Rockhampton on Saturday morning before arriving in Gympie via train at midday Sunday.

Mr Stewart had been helping people living out west for years and realised his aid was going mainly to parents, so he wanted to give something for children.

"Because the drought out there has been going on for five years, we'd been giving so much to adults and haven't been doing much for kids," he said. "So we put this together."

Ildracombe State School teacher Belinda Waterford said the trip was a great experience for the children.

"We have lots of different experiences planned for the kids over the next week," she said.

"Today they're here at the beach getting some life saving skills and having a play."

The children will stay in the region until Friday, and their visit will include Underwater World, Fraser Island, Cooloola Berries, and feed dolphins at Tin Can Bay.