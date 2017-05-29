Bush-beach relief for renters in tough times

TENANTS: Families are finding it hard to put a roof over their heads in Gympie region.

MORE than one-third of tenants in Gympie and its nearby rural communities are struggling to pay for the roof over their heads.

That is the picture from two separate studies showing an affordability crisis across regional Queensland, particularly in the region from Gympie to Fraser Coast and Bundaberg.

Gympie pensioner Noel Saint says those problems only apply to people who have overcome the first big hurdle, finding a rental home in the first place.

"I've never missed a rent payment, but agents won't look at me,” he said.

Mr Saint has leg and spinal injuries which limit his mobility and force him on to a pension.

And while that income is guaranteed and accompanied by a rent subsidy and an automatic payments system, Mr Saint says many owners and their agents are not happy with the big proportion of that income which would be used up in rent.

"I've been in transitional housing for a lot longer than I should have been, but I've applied for about 150 houses, with no success.”

Michelle Hine of Community Action in Nash St says Mr Saint is not alone, although she says the situation seems to be improving.

"We're finding a lot of agents are realising that a Centrelink income, while not a lot, is secure and rent payments can be deducted automatically,” she said.

Now, two separate sets of data, the Rental Vulnerability Index and the Rental Affordability Index, show a crisis of affordability as well as availability.

They indicate rental stress, involving rent payments in excess of 30% of income, is worse in the regions - and the worst regions for struggling tenants appear to be Gympie, Fraser Coast and Bundaberg.

Sea and tree change environments seem to offer some respite. Rainbow Beach and Fraser Island have a relatively hopeful market, with low rents compensating for low incomes and 24.2% of tenants struggling, compared to 45.8% who have rent stress over the rest of the Cooloola Coast. In Gympie and nearby districts, a median rent of $270 a week is a difficult proposition for the 36.6% of the tenants said to be in stress.

In western tree change country, a median rent of $180 a week in Goomeri and Tansey causes stress for 27.5% of tenants.