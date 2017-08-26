24°
Busby Marou rocks Muster Main Stage

26th Aug 2017 12:45 PM
Gympie Muster 2017
Gympie Muster 2017 Renee Albrecht

Busby Marou stole the hearts of Main Stage visitors on Friday night at the Gympie Muster. Check out the video and photos here.

Topics:  busby marou country music entertainment gympie gympie muster 2017

Council 'faction' left out in cold on full Rattler story

Council 'faction' left out in cold on full Rattler story

Letter: ANY suggestion that the majority of councillors had all the (Rattler) detail is an admission of withholding information from some.

UPDATE: Five injured in serious Valley crash

The scene of a crash on the Mary Valley Hwy on Saturday.

The highway is blocked in both directions

Say 'g'day' and be part of a national icon

There will be hundreds of photos like this beauty in our FREE Muster Souvenir Edition which you will be able to pick up from the Muster at the General Store and other venues tomorrow (Sunday).

The 36th annual Gympie Music Muster has been a cracker.

GO WEST: Cattle market driving buyers to snap up land

LOOKING GOOD: Cattle farmers are lining up for broadacre grazing blocks in the South Burnett and townships like Kilkivan can still be marketed on the merits of their unique charms.

Farmers gaining confidence as they get twice as much for their beef

Party gets toes tapping up and down Mary St

Scenes from the 2017 Pre-Muster Party

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

ON THE ROAD: Emergency services near the Eumundi Rd exit on the Bruce Hwy.

Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

GALLERY: Smiles shine at Gympie Muster

Georgia Roberts is a Muster cowgirl

Grown ups aren't the only ones having fun at this year's festival

GALLERY: Crowds dip into Muster madness

Muster dancing, madness: Kate and Grant Smith. Gympie Music Muster Friday 25.08.17

The party continues in Amamoor, and you can see all the fun here.

Talent search winner back for a taste of Main Stage

Mason Hope,18, took out the Songs of the Sunshine Coast competition and will play at the Gympie Muster Muster Club on Saturday and on Main Stage on Sunday.

Muster performer Mason Hope, 18, is a rising star

GALLERY: TGIF at the Gympie Muster

Matthew, Anna and Bella Hood.

What went on at the second day of the Gympie Muster

Smoother than whiskey: Judah Kelly at the Muster

STRIPPED BACK: Judah Kelly performs on stage at the Gympie Muster.

The Voice winner bringing soul and substance to the Muster

Gender parity a shining hallmark of this year's Muster

GIRL POWER: Caitlyn Shadbolt and Jody Direen pictured backstage at the Gympie Muster.

Girl power in the Amamoor State Forest

