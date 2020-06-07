Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bus has become stuck underneath a railway bridge.
A bus has become stuck underneath a railway bridge.
News

TIGHT SQUEEZE: This bus driver's having a very very bad day

by Shiloh Payne
7th Jun 2020 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUS has become wedged under a bridge south of Brisbane underneath a low clearance sign.

The bus was travelling on Market Place Drive at around 9am when it became wedged under the bridge at Beenleigh train station.

A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean

 

It appears several low clearance signs were ignored.

Police have advised commuters to avoid the area and expect delays.

 

 

 

Originally published as Bus wedged under railway bridge

A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
crash road

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Nitro Circus star rapt with Gympie’s skate park

        premium_icon WATCH: Nitro Circus star rapt with Gympie’s skate park

        News R-Willy toured the facilities with some pals, sharing the footage with his 1.36 million YouTube followers.

        Gympie family pack up for adventure in caravan of courage

        premium_icon Gympie family pack up for adventure in caravan of courage

        News All Aussie Adventure beckons for Gympie region family.

        ‘Dad you were one in a million. We stand in awe’

        premium_icon ‘Dad you were one in a million. We stand in awe’

        News Gympie family’s loving tribute to the man known by everyone. He was fair and...

        Patient suffers severe burns in Gympie region bonfire

        premium_icon Patient suffers severe burns in Gympie region bonfire

        News Rescue chopper has been tasked to the scene.