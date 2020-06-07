TIGHT SQUEEZE: This bus driver's having a very very bad day
A BUS has become wedged under a bridge south of Brisbane underneath a low clearance sign.
Traffic hazard: Market Place Drive, Beenleigh a bus has become wedged under a bridge. Avoid the area. Expect delays. #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/BhJ3DpkOws— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) June 6, 2020
The bus was travelling on Market Place Drive at around 9am when it became wedged under the bridge at Beenleigh train station.
It appears several low clearance signs were ignored.
Police have advised commuters to avoid the area and expect delays.
