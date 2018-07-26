Bus saves plane, but can't save itself

STRANDED: The Fraser Explorer Bus and the plane were bogged on Fraser Island yesterday.

THE perils of the beach and high tide has claimed another victim on Fraser Island with a plane and bus becoming bogged yesterday.

According to Fraser Island Taxi Service, the plane went for a swim, when all of a sudden it became bogged.

"We were just driving up the beach last night and saw the bus in the waves, nobody was around it was all on its lonesome just sitting in the waves,” the company said.

Arriving to the rescue was the Fraser Explorer Tour bus who tried to help the stranded plane.

In an unfortunate twist, the bus was swept out to sea.

The photos were published on the Fraser Island Taxi Service facebook page, with some describing what they witnessed.

One person commented "a plane went for a swim (don't know the details on why/how got there), Shayne had to tow the plane out but not before the bus tried to get it out first, hence why he is in there.”

The post has been shared more than 866 times with over 903 comments in less than 12 hours.