Bus puts cancer care in motion

GYMPIE cancer patients are finding support from each other, crossing paths and building friendships via a complimentary bus service from Gympie Private Hospital to Radiation Oncology Centres in Maroochydore.

Gympie resident and renowned cattle buyer Tony Hayward was told he had two kinds of neck cancer in 2015. He received the news while he was looking after his wife, who was suffering from a heart and lung condition.

He made the decision to keep his cancer diagnosis a secret and one month later his wife passed away.

While coping with his loss, Tony was told he would have to travel to Brisbane to receive much-needed radiation therapy treatment.

"Using the bus service was truly uplifting,” he said.

"The other patients on the bus were only strangers for a couple of days and after that we were all sailors on the same boat.

"The trip with other patients helped me mentally and physically. There are people who still catch up with each other for lunch, it was a wonderful support group.”

Icon Group chief executive Mark Middleton said the company was committed to making cancer treatment easier for regional patients by improving access to affordable, world-class cancer care.

The courtesy bus service is available for patients who require transport to and from treatment. The bus picks up patients from Gympie Private Hospital and Noosa Hospital.