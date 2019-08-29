Bus driver threatened with an axe

A bus driver was robbed at axe point on Wednesday night. Picture: AAP/Regi Varghese

A BUS driver has been robbed by a man armed with a axe on a route where the council employed and then removed extra security guards, according to the union.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed about 9.45pm on Wednesday a man walked onto a bus at Forest Lake and threatened the driver, who was standing in the aisle, with an axe.

The man was wearing a yellow hoodie and had something covering his face.

"He demanded money, to which the bus driver complied in terms of what was in the bus at the time," the spokesman said.

No-one was physically injured.

The offender fled down Forest Lake Boulevard.

Rail, Tram and Bus Union Queensland secretary Tom Brown said the bus driver was "putting on a brave face".

He said the bus was on the 100 route, where the chroming trend began earlier this year.

"After security issues we demanded extra security guards, which we got, but at the end of the financial year they (the council) took that security off," he said.

"This is the route we have been screaming about all year. They put on extra security then took it away. Now this happens."

The Rail, Tram and Bus union wants more security on the 100 bus route. Picture: AAP /Darren England)

He said Brisbane City Council should reinstate the security guards and install CCTV at the bus terminus.

"It is very concerning that this has happened and it's obviously pre-meditated - he had a balaclava and an axe," he said.

"It's concerning that this area is being targeted."

Labor public transport spokesman Jared Cassidy slammed Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner for cancelling the extra security guards on the 100 route.

"It's his responsibility to provide a safe workplace for Brisbane City Council employees," he said.

Brisbane City Council has been contacted for comment.