HEY THERE: Marcela Scheuner joined the circus team last week and is loving it.
Burton's Circus excites Gympie crowds with performances

Philippe Coquerand
by
28th Mar 2019 5:44 PM
ONE DAY there was nothing; the next day a massive tent was pitched at the Gympie Showgrounds.

Burton's Circus has arrived, showcasing exhilarating performances such as the flying trapeze, wheel of death and hula hooping.

Ring Mistress Jane Grant said there would be four more shows before the circus heads to Hervey Bay.

"The wheel of death is two wheels suspended on an arm and you have a gentleman on one side, his wife on the other side and they run around it and do tricks.

"They do this all blind-folded,” she said.

Burton's Circus travels around Australia 11 months of the year along with 35 full-time staff.

"We've been pretty happy with the crowds so far. On Wednesday night we had around 150 people for the first show. It was good considering it poured all night,” Ms Grant said.

"It was hard work putting up the tent and it took an entire day but we all have our jobs to do which makes it easier.”

Marcela Scheuner recently joined the team as a hula hoop artist.

She said it's been a lot of fun performing in front of new crowds.

"It's great meeting everyone. I've been hula hooping for seven years and have been in the circus for 17 years,” she said.

