OH NO: The Hair Review salon was flooded this morning after a pipe burst overnight. Renee Albrecht
OH NO: The Hair Review salon was flooded this morning after a pipe burst overnight. Renee Albrecht
Burst water pipe puts popular salon out of trade today

Frances Klein
27th Feb 2019 9:31 AM
A BURST water pipe has flooded Hair Review Salon in Mary St overnight.

The popular hairdressing salon is unable to open today, a salon employee confirmed due to water covering and potentially damaging the bamboo flooring after a basin pipe burst.

A CUT ABOVE: Gympie's top hairdresser revealed

The salon staff, who were shocked by the sudden flooding, apologised on social media this morning and assured customers they would be in contact with their clients as soon as possible.

"We are absolutely devastated but as soon as we have things all up and running again we'll be in business,” Hair Review announced on Instagram.

The salon hoped to be trading again tomorrow, the employee said.

Hair Review was voted Gympie's top salon by The Gympie Times reader poll last year and in 2016 and 2015.

