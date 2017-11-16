Burst water main closes Gympie school

WATER MAIN: A burst water main has seen Cooloola Christian College close for the day

PARENTS of students attending Cooloola Christian College have been told classes have been cancelled for today, as a burst water main causes major disruptions at the school.

In a Facebook post earlier this morning, CCC staff advised parents and caregivers to seek alternative care arrangements.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this will cause," the post adds.

At this stage it appears the school has only been closed for the day, with promises for more updates as CCC looks to fix the issue.

