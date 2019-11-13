Menu
Burst pipe leaves 63 Gympie region homes without water

Shelley Strachan
13th Nov 2019 12:20 PM
Subscriber only

A WATER main burst in Cox Road on the Southside yesterday, leaving 63 properties without water.

A council spokesman said the properties were left without water once the mains were shut down for repairs. Bottled water was made available to residents, especially as the break extended over evening meal preparation times, they said.

The repairs took many hours, owing to the main being more than 2m deep at the point of rupture requiring extensive excavation, traffic control and trench shoring.

Water was turned back on around 6pm on Tuesday evening. Unfortunately a further burst occurred this morning (Wednesday). The water was left on until after the early morning peak, however some residents would have had little or no supply. The water main was shut down at 8:30am to commence repairs.

Council is presently working to repair the latest burst and it is anticipated that water should be back on by mid-afternoon. Bottled water is again being made available to residents.

