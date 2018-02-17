Burns: 'We have the quality, we just lack quantity.'

NEW LOOK: Joe Curran, Tim Wyvill and Jakob Leitch ready for the Gympie Devils' 2018 season.

Rugby League: Revealing their new jerseys for the 2018 season the Devils team is starting to take shape, with Gympie Rugby League president Darren Burns confident the seniors will have a squad.

The Devils will play their first trial game against Maryborough at Nambour on March 4 in their new jerseys and Burns said that would give the club an idea numbers-wise.

"Hopefully we have plenty of players turn up for that game," he said.

"Currently standing, if we had players injured it would be difficult to find the numbers to replace any of the boys.

"We have the quality, we just lack quantity. If we don't have any injuries we should be competitive this year."

Although the Devils have not recruited players from other clubs, Burns said he had offered the opportunity to any players who wanted to play A-grade.

"The last thing I would want to do is take players from other clubs because I know how difficult it is to get numbers," he said.

"If any players want to take on the challenge of playing A-grade, they would be welcome to play with us."

With the senior side slowly forming, the juniors are flourishing and the Devils will have their first under-14s girls' side.

"There are about 300 juniors signed on," he said.

"With women's sport starting to expand and talk of a women's NRL competition, it is great to have a girls' squad in Gympie.

"The junior competition is just rising but the seniors is a struggle - but it is a struggle everywhere, not just here."