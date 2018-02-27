Burns: 'We are becoming a soccer country.'

Rugby League: The possibility that the Hervey Bay Seagulls could be forced to withdraw from the A-grade Bundaberg Rugby League competition is a sign of the times, Gympie Devils president Darren Burns says.

Burns said there was less interest from men in the senior side and people do not want to play rugby league.

"We are becoming a soccer country,” he said.

"Young men have a different culture these days. The game hasn't changed but it isn't for this generation.

"It is a contact sport, it is one of the toughest games.

"When you have the ball you are running towards four or five blokes and they just don't want to do that.”

Devils president Darren Burns. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

Burns said there were a few reasons why country rugby league clubs were struggling for numbers, but the main ones were discipline and the length of the competition.

"Years ago, if you had a big night on Friday you would back up and play on Saturday because you did not want to let your teammates down,” he said. "These days, players do the same but then they say they can't play on Saturday. They don't care that there is a team relying on them.

"The NRL kicks off next week and so do we. It is a long season and players do not want to play for that length.''

Burns said the pressure of work was another issue.

"More people are doing shift work and as they are working full-time they don't have the time,” he said. "They can't show up injured because they might not have a job.”

Seagulls president Brendan Bowers said player registration was so low the club could be forced to make the unprecedented decision to withdraw from A or reserve grade.

"It could be Hervey Bay this year and another club next year,” Burns said. "Things are not improving and it's not just us.”

The Devils have a trial game this weekend and the season begins next week, but Burns said he does not know how many players will show up.

"We can have five players turn up to training and then have 20 for a game,” he said.

"It makes it difficult for preparation because you don't know how many players you will have.”