Burns: 'The hardest part is on them to turn up'

Rugby league: Gympie Devils president Darren Burns hopes there are no forfeited games in the 2018 season, which kicks off this weekend.

Burns said the club offered a place for the team to play but it was up to them.

"We as a club have a place for the boys to play rugby league but the hardest part is on them to turn up,” he said.

Player Hayden Moessinger said the lack of players at training made it difficult to prepare for games.

"It makes it hard but we know that you cannot expect to win if you don't train,” he said.

"A lot of the boys in the squad work away. You cannot do much about that.”

The Devils were belted by Nambour at Crusher Park last Saturday and needed help from Maryborough players who were on hand after a division two practice match.

Gympie coach Bob Leitch hopes a different approach to training will attract players and ensure the Devils can be competitive in their return to the region's Division 1.

"We struggled a bit on the weekend with numbers but there were a few people being away... I think we'll get a bit more support as it goes forward,” Leitch said.

"Getting players to training and keeping them there for a lengthy 21-round campaign is key to their cause.

"I'll be working hard to make sure they enjoy the experience.

"People aren't going to play unless they're enjoying it and that includes training.

"We're in a rebuilding stage... it's all about making sure they're enjoying each other's company and enjoying the experience at training and games and we'll see where it goes from there.”

The Devils have some handy players, including utility Joe Curran and forward Jake Leitch, Bob's son.

Matt Motsinger, Rowan Jardine and Kobe Gibbs could also see game time, if they're not required by the Sunshine Coast Falcons.