Burns challenges faithful to back Albert Park move

READY TO PLAY: Oscar Garrett and Brad Jennings both Gympie Devils players excited about playing at Albert park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: In a move many Gympie's rugby league faithful are heralding as a godsend, both the Gympie Devils junior and senior organisations will make the permanent move to Albert Park for the 2017 season.

The landmark decision was passed by officials early this year but was announced to coincide with the official start of the junior rugby league season today.

In an attempt to create a more defined pathway from junior to senior football, Devils boss Darren Burns said the longevity of the club was a factor in the move.

"There is a need to have the seniors and juniors flow into each other,” Burns said.

"Albert Park can accommodate that, Jack Stokes is not the best for senior football.”

Speaking with The Gympie Times yesterday, Burns said the move to Albert Park was a logical one, pointing to the expanding numbers in the junior ranks as another element.

"It highlights the need for two full-sized rugby league fields in Gympie,” he said.

"If we had that at Jack Stokes we would play there.

"I have reiterated that need with council and they understand it.”

Burns has challenged the wider rugby league community to back the move, warning it will only work if crowd support picks up.

"The people who have been saying we need to move back to Albert Park now need to come down and support us to make it viable,” he said.

All the rugby league action starts today at 9am at Albert Park with the Devils taking to the field at 5pm.