Burning lawnmower part of busy weekend for Gympie crews

Gympie firefighters were forced to put out a burning lawnmower under a house on the weekend. Bev Lacey

Lawnmower fire

GYMPIE fireys prevented disaster when they were forced to extinguish a burning lawnmower underneath a house on Graham St at the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the two-storey property just before 3pm on Saturday, and were forced to put the fire out and isolate power to the building.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said they treated one person for shock at the scene, but they did not require transport to hospital.

Fraser Island bite

A YOUNG girl was taken to hospital with a suspected dingo bite after an incident on Fraser Island this weekend.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the girl suffered "non-life threatening injuries to her upper left leg” from the bite, which happened at Eurong just after 3pm.

She was taken to Gympie Hospital.

Emergency services were called to two crashes. Paul Donaldson BUN200517EMERGENC

Curra crash

TWO people were treated for minor injuries following a single car crash at Curra last Friday night.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the pair, a man and a woman, were hurt in the crash which happened on Purcell Rd at 10.20pm.

He said one suffered a leg injury, and the other injured their arm.

Mary Valley motorcycle crash

A MAN was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury after he was thrown off his motorbike in the Mary Valley on Saturday afternoon.

He was riding along the Mary Valley Rd at Imbil just before 5pm when the crash happened, and was taken to Gympie Hospital for treatment.