The North and South Burnett regions' water supply and security is being investigated as part of a $2 million feasibility study funded by the Federal Government.
Politics

Burnett's water supply pumped by $2 million promise

19th Nov 2018 11:25 AM
WATER infrastructure for the North and South Burnett regions is being put in the spotlight with the Federal Government committing $2 million for a feasibility study into the region.

The study will explore the options available to ensure the security of the areas' water supply in the future.

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack welcomed the announcement, which is part of a $500 million expansion of the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund.

He said water is the life-blood of regional communities and this "historic” injection of funds will be a game changer for many communities.

An irrigator sits idle while rain falls.
An irrigator sits idle while rain falls. Matthew Newton

"The $2 million we are committing for the Burnett regions feasibility study further demonstrates that we are getting on with the job of supporting communities to work with the States and Territories and Federal Government, to identify, plan and build new water infrastructure,” Mr McCormack said.

Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud said water means wealth and jobs in the regions.

"As a former rural bank manager, I know the value of a megalitre of water to a rural community,” he said.

"We're proud to be delivering water and wealth to rural communities.”

Irrigation puts patches of green in an otherwise brown landscape in the South Burnett.
Irrigation puts patches of green in an otherwise brown landscape in the South Burnett. Troy Kippen

Mr McCormack said the expansion of more than $500 million includes a feasibility component of $30 million, which is being used to support State and Territory Governments with finalising the design and approval of activities which are required to progress critical water infrastructure projects towards construction.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd also welcomed the announcement which will help to drive economic and social growth, in regional Queensland.

The North and South Burnett regions' water supply and security is being studied.
The North and South Burnett regions' water supply and security is being studied. Emma Gough

"The feasibility study is great news for farmers in the region as it will examine a range of options and identify solutions to increase water supply that would underpin an expansion of irrigated agriculture, delivering new jobs and economic growth in the North and South Burnett regions,” he said.

"Through the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund, we have committed over $426 million to get construction underway on a series of key water infrastructure projects in Queensland.

Further information on the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund is available at https://infrastructure.gov.au/infrastructure/water-infrastructure/nwi-development-fund/.

