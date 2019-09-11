Menu
ADVOCATE: Gayndah Heritage Railway's Veronica Andrews.
Council News

Railway seeks camper stay extension

Alex Treacy
11th Sep 2019 10:58 AM
THE temporary rest stop for travellers in campers and caravans at Gayndah Railway Precinct could be extended from 24 to 72 hours.

On July 25, Mary Gordon, secretary of the Gayndah Heritage Railway Rail Trail wrote to former council CEO Gary Rinehart, requesting the extension.

She wrote that the Gayndah site has attracted 342 caravans and campers since the start of 2019.

At the time of publication, this was up to 475.

Ms Gordon noted that the railway precincts in Monto and Biggenden both had approval for 72 hour stays, and that stays were unlimited at the RM Williams Australian Bush Learning Centre in Eidsvold.

She wrote the GHHRT distributes surveys to visitors at the site, which indicated to them "24 hours in not long enough for travellers to visit tourist attractions in the towns and adjacent areas".

The surveys indicated campers at the railway precinct had spent more than $26,000 in the local economy.

GHHRT member Veronica Andrews said this had now risen to closer to $40,000.

"This level of financial benefit to Gayndah could be considerably greater if the length of stay could be increased to 72 hours," she wrote.

The motion was approved at the council's recent meeting but withdrawn.

Cr John Zahl said the council would be receiving submissions up until September 18 on the proposal.

He invited members of the public to make submissions.

