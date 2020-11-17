Burnett police nab Coast pair allegedly with drugs, weapon

CRIME: Burnett police have arrested a Sunshine Coast man and woman found to be travelling with dangerous drugs and a weapon on a major rural highway. PHOTO: FILE

CRIME: Burnett police have arrested a Sunshine Coast man and woman found to be travelling with dangerous drugs and a weapon on a major rural highway. PHOTO: FILE

A PAIR of Sunshine Coast locals have been nabbed by Burnett police on serious charges, with a senior police officer calling it a “great result”.

On October 31, Murgon Police intercepted a vehicle on the Bunya Highway between 2am and 3am.

Police had a conversation with the occupants of the vehicle, a 29-year-old Maroochydore man and a 35-year-old Maroochydore woman.

The vehicle was searched and police will allege a quantity of methamphetamine was located as well as other drug related items.

Police arrested the man and woman and transported them to the Murgon Watchhouse where they received bail.

The 29-year-old man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 8 charged with multiple offences including possessing dangerous drugs, stealing, driving unlicensed and vehicle unregistered and uninsured.

The 35-year-old woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 8 charged with multiple offences including possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of a weapon and failing to take precautions for a syringe.

Acting Senior Sergeant Martin Hunter said this was a great result for the Murgon community.

“This arrest and the commitment from the community and police is continuing to reduce the harm of dangerous drugs to rural communities,” Acting Senior Sergeant Hunter said.