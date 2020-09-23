Burnett man to face court on child abuse material charges

IN COURT: John Joseph Beltrame will face District Court in Kingaroy. (Picture: Warwick Daily News)

A PROSTON man has been committed for trial at Kingaroy District Court for allegedly possessing child exploitation material.

After being released on bail in April, John Joseph Beltrame faced Murgon Magistrates Court yesterday September 23, charged with three counts of possessing child exploitation material.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair read out the three charges to the court.

"On an unknown date between August 1, 2019 and January 9, 2020 Beltrame knowingly possessed child exploitation material," Magistrate Sinclair said.

"The second charge was identical to the first and the third was on April 27, 2020 for knowingly possessing child exploitation material."

During the hearing in April, JA Carroll defence lawyer Mark Werner said Beltrame would be pleading not guilty.

Mr Werner said the defendant had allegedly had a disagreement with his flatmates before he moved out during New Year's.

He said a flatmate had allegedly taken documents in line with identity theft after the argument.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi handed the judge several pieces of evidence including two search warrants, an audio recording with the defendant, photographs, and a thumb drive containing photographs of the outlined material.

Beltrame handed the judge a statement he made to police as well as receipt documents and bank statements.

After adjourning the court to look over the evidence Magistrate Sinclair committed the matter to District Court in Kingaroy.