Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man killed in tragic highway incident

Alex Treacy
by
3rd Sep 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after he was hit by a car crossing the Cunningham Highway near Ipswich overnight.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating the fatal traffic incident at Purga.

Preliminary inquiries indicate about 6.15pm Monday night a man was crossing the Cunningham Highway near Middle Rd when he has been hit by a sedan travelling north bound.

The 38-year-old Mundubbera man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the sedan was not physically injured in the incident.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

cunningham hwy editors picks fatal crash
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Rates shock as some Gympie bills surge 8%

    premium_icon Rates shock as some Gympie bills surge 8%

    Council News Blaming new land values for surge a 'poor excuse', ratepayer says.

    Mayor fails to even once keep region's rate rises to CPI

    premium_icon Mayor fails to even once keep region's rate rises to CPI

    News This is the despite the promises he made in his election campaign

    Woman charged with cruelty after sickening find in Goomeri

    premium_icon Woman charged with cruelty after sickening find in Goomeri

    News Public help has undoubtedly saved the dog's life: police

    UPDATE: What started Southside bushfire, now contained

    premium_icon UPDATE: What started Southside bushfire, now contained

    News Smoke is affecting the area, residents should close windows