Burnett clubs save Gympie cricket

NEW ENERGY: Two new clubs, Kingaroy and Murgon, have provided some new life to the Gympie local A-grade competition. Anthony Brogden (pictured) celebrates a wicket with Wests.

NEW ENERGY: Two new clubs, Kingaroy and Murgon, have provided some new life to the Gympie local A-grade competition. Anthony Brogden (pictured) celebrates a wicket with Wests. Leeroy Todd

CRICKET: At the half way point of the Gympie cricket season, administrators believe the newcomers of Murgon and Kingaroy have reinvigorated the local A-grade competition.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn believes the amalgamation of seniors and juniors into one entity has been challenging for the committee, with just one committee for the two groups.

"The strength of the committee has ensured the amalgamation has been a success,” Venn said.

"With success in a grant application to build new cricket nets and the development of a new ground at One Mile, the future is looking great for Gympie Regional cricket.”

The weather behaved itself before the short Christmas break with the two new South Burnett sides taking the task to Gympie.

"With the drier weather our local competition has seen some consistent cricket played,” Venn said.

"The addition of the South Burnett teams from Kingaroy and Murgon to the A-grade competition has been a tremendous success.

"Three of the four Gympie clubs have travelled to Kingaroy and Murgon and tremendous feedback has been received with the facilities and grounds at the western location.

"The South Burnett teams occupy second and third positions on the overall ladder and both sides have a good balance of youth and experience.”

LOVE GYMPIE SPORT? KEEP UP TO DATE WITH NEWS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

The addition of the two teams have brought fresh air into the competition as well as expanding the player pool.

"Without question having the two South Burnett sides in the competition has reinvigorated the A-grade competition,” Venn said.

"Their inclusion has bought both unknown players, and a variety in playing conditions.

"There has been much anticipation when Gympie sides play the South Burnett sides with both areas having success over each other.”

The A-grade Competition is close with just eight points between first and fourth positions.

Two day games, which start on January 20, will be crucial for sides to push for the top two positions and will provide a reintroduction after the Christmas break.

Valleys lead the one day competition from Kingaroy with one day finals in both grades to be played on January 21.

The Reserve grade Competition is also very close with all sides still a chance of making the two-day final.

Rainbow Beach lead the Reserves one day competition ahead of Harlequins.