Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters rushed to put out the vehicle fire on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway this morning. Picture: Clayton's Towing
Firefighters rushed to put out the vehicle fire on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway this morning. Picture: Clayton's Towing Clayton's Towing
News

Burned out car causes nightmare Bruce Hwy delays

Ashley Carter
by
5th Mar 2019 9:30 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR that went up in flames on the Bruce Highway this morning has caused nightmare traffic for drivers heading to the Sunshine Coast.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew was called to the northbound lanes at Glass House Mountains, just north of Wild Horse Mountain, and found a car "fully involved" in flames.

The driver was out of the car and no one was injured, the spokeswoman said.

Traffic was blocked as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.
Traffic was blocked as firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Clayton's Towing

The fire was extinguished by about 9am.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported police originally closed all northbound traffic, but have since reopened one lane.

Long delays are expected and motorists are advised to seek alternative transportation.

bruce highway car fire glass house mountains queensland fire and emergency services sunshine coast traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Top medico accused of 'grabbing nurse on genitals' at party

    premium_icon Top medico accused of 'grabbing nurse on genitals' at party

    Crime Queensland Health confirms it is investigating alleged assault against nurse by Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service medico

    • 5th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    How important is Fraser Island to Gympie tourism?

    premium_icon How important is Fraser Island to Gympie tourism?

    News Fraser Island is googled 41 000 times a month by would-be visitors.

    Which of the 14 Gympie region clinics bulk bill?

    premium_icon Which of the 14 Gympie region clinics bulk bill?

    News Wondering if any doctors bulk bill in the region? Find out here

    The Kenilworth guardian angel to save flood-ravaged towns

    premium_icon The Kenilworth guardian angel to save flood-ravaged towns

    News Entire farms wiped out by unprecedented 'inland sea'