Burglar damages Rainbow visits

A young Rainbow beach man had an unpleasant brush with justice this week.

A young Rainbow beach man had an unpleasant brush with justice this week.

A young Rainbow Beach man struck close to home last month, when he committed a series of burglaries.

And magistrate Chris Callaghan said Harry James Mcgrath, 19, had also struck at the clients of an important visitor industry, his victims being backpackers who deserved protection for their valuables.

pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary on September 27, in which he stole a tourist’s backpack and another visitor’s computer.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing mobile phones from a third victim on the same night.

The court was told the laptop computer was damaged and had to be replaced.

A co-offender had already been dealt with in the Children’s Court, police said.

The offences all involved backpacker hostels, the phones having been on chargers in a public area of one resort.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said drunkenness at the time was no excuse.

He sentenced Mcgrath to 100 hours community service.