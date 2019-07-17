Burgess hospitalised from infection complication

Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess has reportedly had a drip inserted into his heart as a drastic measure to fight an infection first discovered in his troublesome shoulder.

The 30-year-old hasn't played since Round 13 and his return in season 2019 is now under a cloud following his latest infection setback.

Foxsports.com.au first reported Burgess' deteriorating condition. The report claims the club considers Burgess to be out "indefinitely".

The Rabbitohs had originally expected Burgess to return from minor shoulder surgery last week in the Bunnies' win over Manly, but the club now has no answers for when the star forward will be able to return for the team's charge to the finals.

As part of the treatment plan for the infection, Burgess must attend hospital every day so doctors can closely monitor how his body is responding to the infection treatment strategy.

The report outlines that Burgess wanted to play against the Sea Eagles, but the club has been forced to keep him on the sidelines.

It was reported earlier this season that Burgess further injured his left shoulder in round five, but was able to manage the "unbearable" pain through to his team's Round 13 loss to Newcastle.

Sam Burgess will travel to Townsville, but won’t play the Cowboys this weekend.

However, when it became clear that he would not be able to sustain the issue for the rest of the season, Burgess elected to undergo minor surgery last month.

During the surgery, doctors reportedly discovered a pre-existing infection which is claimed to be the result of his two previous shoulder reconstruction surgeries in 2010 and 2011.

"The understanding at the moment is that it's the same shoulder that Sam's had reco'd twice in the past," Fox Sports News' Cody Kaye reported.

"They've found an infection in that shoulder that dates back potentially to those shoulder surgeries several years ago.

"He's on a drip going into his heart. He's in hospital every day. They were expecting to have Sam back against Manly last week which they won by a point. He trained throughout the week and then the shoulder started to flare up and he sat out the rest of the training sessions and wasn't available.

"He had hoped to be available against the Cowboys this weekend, but my understanding is he's now going to miss an indefinite amount of football. The good news for the Bunnies is that they're in a good position where they don't have to rush Sam Burgess back, but potentially this could be a really big blow for Sam."

Sam Burgess hasn’t recovered as hoped.

The Englishman said last month he wouldn't have even had the surgery if it was late in the season and there was a chance that he could miss finals football as a result of his recovery from the procedure.

"Obviously I don't want to miss any games but I realise I can't carry it for the rest of the year," Burgess said.

"I can't do my job effectively so I have to get it fixed.

"If this was round 22 I am not getting it done, but we are in round 12.

"I can't carry it. I am in too much pain every day. I can't train. I can't do any weights. I can't do anything. I need to get it fixed. I am missing a couple of tackles on it."

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett said recently Burgess was "unlikely" to face the Cowboys on Saturday night.

"Sam's not playing, he's not where we want him to be so he's probably another couple of weeks," Bennett said.

"It's not a setback, just treatment and a couple of triggers have changed after they did the operation."

- with AAP

