Bureaucratic rubbish holding Gympie region back

Too much red tape is stifling business, says this letter writer.

Too much red tape is stifling business, says this letter writer.

Letter to the Editor

I UNDERSTAND the closure of the skate rink, too many costs and inane rules have effectively killed the venture so now the kids will skate on the street or footpaths, good move Gympie Regional Council.

Some years ago we dreamed of starting a flying school for people with mobility problems. However, the costs involved in complying with all the rules and regulations etc was such that we gave up the idea.

Starting with local fees, licenses, levies, enforced donations and a book of inane rules designed by people with less than five minutes of aviation experience except as passengers in an airliner.

Then to finish it all a massive amount of state and federal fees for yet more wall decorations made the project unaffordable, I will not mention insurances whose costs were exorbitant then and have not changed as far as I know.

Too much bureaucracy is stifling business in the Gympie region, says this letter writer. Robyne Cuerel

Gympie Regional Council is talking JOBS JOBS but at the same time doing their utmost to stop any new industry from operating by inventing yet more rules and so called local laws which are anti-job creation, leaving good people out of their right to earn a living.

I cannot believe the number of hurdles any prospective employer has to get over before he/she can open for business. This creates an exodus out of this region to others close by who are much more accommodating to new ventures. So once again Gympie misses out.

Who invents all this bureaucratic rubbish? My questions are: Is it necessary? Does it help the employment? Does it give a job to those willing to work?

My deepest sympathy to those who are hammered by bureaucratic drivel, extortionate rents, public service, interference and other restrictions to get Gympie going.

Too much red tape is stifling business, says this letter writer. Renee Pilcher

May I suggest a medal for our council for business destruction or restriction? One would almost think that their charter is to kill any worthwhile incentives and keep our city as a third class place to live.

A Maertens,

Gympie