Bureau tips 'significant rain event', storms for southeast

Helen Spelitis
by

RAIN is on the way.

The past week has been chillier than usual with temperatures across the southeast dropping below average, as cool winds push up from down south.

That's expected to warm up as we head into the week; Thursday is predicted to hit 30 degrees in Ipswich and 27 in Brisbane.

But if you had organised to play outside on Saturday and Sunday, you might need a contingency plan.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a high chance of widespread rainfall this weekend.

At the moment, that's looking good for Saturday with a strong possibility gusty storm and showers will sweep through Ipswich and surrounds.

BoM Meteorologist David Crocks said a cool air mass sitting over Tasmania had brought the cool air north. 

But as we head into the week, that high pressure system causing those below average temperatures will start to weaken and warmer winds will begin pushing from the east.

RAIN EVENT: The Bureau of Meteorology says chances are high for a widespread rain event on Saturday, or in the days following. This map shows predicted rain for Friday; Saturday's forecast rain map from the BoM will be available on Tuesday.
"It looks quite promising for a widespread rain event," Mr Crocks said.

".. thunderstorms and showers look likely, particularly for Saturday."

But, he said, it was too early to be sure and that rain could arrive a day or two later.

The BoM's rainfall forecast map shows the wet weather pushing up from the south, crossing the Queensland border on Thursday and moving further into the state's south on Friday.

So far, this month, 19.4 mm of rain has been recorded at the Amberley weather station.

