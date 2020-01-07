Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Bureau keeping watch on potential cyclone

by Peter Carruthers
7th Jan 2020 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WEATHER experts are keeping a close eye on the tropical low developing in the Arafura Sea.

But they say the system is unlikely to have a direct impact on the Queensland coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology predict the system is a 20 to 50 per cent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone today and tomorrow.

Bureau forecaster Sam Campbell said the most likely scenario would mean a west/southwest track for the system before making landfall east of Darwin.

"What happens over the next 12-24 hours will have an impact on how strong it gets," he said. If the low was to intensify into a cyclone, it would be named Claudia.

More Stories

Show More
cyclone cyclone blake rain weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Onus of proof on drug pack

        premium_icon Onus of proof on drug pack

        News A GYMPIE court has been told a man will have to prove to a jury that he was not the owner of a backpack loaded with meth.

        • 7th Jan 2020 7:38 AM
        Noosa koala sanctuary one step closer with $35k donation

        premium_icon Noosa koala sanctuary one step closer with $35k donation

        News Koala Crusaders receive huge donation for hinterland sanctuary

        It’s their place, so leave the dingoes alone

        premium_icon It’s their place, so leave the dingoes alone

        News DINGO-shy campers should rethink their visit to Fraser Island and camp on the...

        Dingo encounters ‘inevitable’ and ‘benign’ on Fraser Island

        premium_icon Dingo encounters ‘inevitable’ and ‘benign’ on Fraser Island

        News COOLOOLA and Fraser Coast dingo conservationists respond to concern over official...