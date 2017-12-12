Bureau boss gets it right, brings brolly for Gympie tour

FORESIGHT: Bureau of Meteorology state manager Bruce Gunn says his staff foresaw the rain on Monday, when he took a look at the newly recommissioned Mary River rain and flood gauge in Little Channon St. The bureau's Brisbane hub manager Layla Watson proved the point by producing an umbrella.

FORESIGHT: Bureau of Meteorology state manager Bruce Gunn says his staff foresaw the rain on Monday, when he took a look at the newly recommissioned Mary River rain and flood gauge in Little Channon St. The bureau's Brisbane hub manager Layla Watson proved the point by producing an umbrella. Arthur Gorrie

100 years of weather watching: Goomboorian's Ken Buchanan has been thanked by the Bureau of Meteorology for his rain measuring efforts.

BUREAU of Meteorology Queensland manager Bruce Gunn might have known it would rain, when he visited Gympie on Monday.

Predicting the weather is, after all, what his organisation does.

"That's why we brought the umbrella,” he said, when a sudden downpour interrupted inspection of Gympie's newly restored rain and flood gauge in Little Channon St.

The station was established by the Department of Natural Resources about 20 years ago and recently became a bureau responsibility, Brisbane Operations Hub manager Layla Watson said.

Extreme conditions during the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie earlier this year put the station out of action and restoration was all-but completed a couple of weeks ago.

Gympie's finicky weather: Goomboorian resident Ken Buchanan has seen the best and worst of Gympie's weather in 2017.

Technicians were in town yesterday sorting out the last remaining bugs.

Mr Gunn, Ms Watson and the bureau's media and communications manager Danita Matusch visited the region to congratulate Goomboorian's Buchanan family on more than 100 years of dedicated daily rainfall observations.

Lex Buchanan and his sister Margaret Goodall joined nephew Ken Buchanan and his wife Robyn at their Webster Rd property, to greet the bureau delegation.

FOR THE GENERATIONS: Members of Goomboorian's Buchanan family - Lex Buchanan, Margaret Goodall and Robyn and Ken Buchanan - accepted the thanks of the Bureau of Meteorology when state manager Bruce Gunn presented them with a gold plated barometer, in honour of more than 100 years of data gathering by generations of Buchanans in the area. Arthur Gorrie

Records from various Buchanan farms on either side of Tin Can Bay Rd, from Tinana Creek to Ross Creek, show significant variations in rainfall across even in a small geographical area.

And their records have shown significant differences in seasons from year to year, with extreme heat and drought this year, followed by the current soaking conditions.

Lex Buchanan said rainfall averages tended to be similar for most years, but with big variations in which months were the wet ones.

This year, Ken Buchanan said capsicum crops suffered from extreme dry heat for much of the year.

"We irrigate, but we just couldn't put enough water on them,” he said. Then came the biggest October on their records, and it has been wet ever since.

Which brings us to floods.

The Little Channon St facility measures flood heights as well as rainfall, using a gas purge system.

Ms Watson explained the gas is bubbled through about 150m of tubing into the river.

The pressure needed to pump the gas increases with river height and the measuring station converts this information into a measure of flood height.

The reading is then transmitted to the bureau by a series of VHF radio repeaters.