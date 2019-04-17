Bunny, train, cars on offer as Easter on Mary fun fires up

HOPPY TIMES: Siblings five-year-old Tom, eight-year-old Milla and four-year-old Aggie Honan are ready for Easter on Mary tonight.

HOPPY TIMES: Siblings five-year-old Tom, eight-year-old Milla and four-year-old Aggie Honan are ready for Easter on Mary tonight. Donna Jones

LOOKING to have some fun with classic cars, a chocolate-toting rabbit or a jelly bean train?

Tonight Easter on Mary is celebrating its fifth birthday and Gympie's main street is firing up the fun with a fantastic range of festivities.

Late night shopping, wine and cheese tasting and street entertainment will all be on offer - but that is just the tip of the iceberg.

They are being joined by a range of historic wheels thanks to the Cooloola Classic Car Club and Gympie Historical Automobile Society.

And expect to catch the Easter Bunny hopping around the city centre too.

For those with a stylish bent an Easter bonnet competition is taking over the main stage, and not-yet-weary travellers can catch a ride on the horse and cart or Clancy the Jelly Bean train.

A family day pass on the Mary Valley Rattler is also up for grabs.

Guests who spend more than $20 between 5-8pm will be able to throw their receipt into the ring and compete for the prize.

Spokesman Tony Goodman said there was no shortage of hype and excitement building for tonight's event.

"I think it's going to be a good roll-up,” he said.

"A lot of people have been talking about it.”

A jumping castle and petting zoo, and live performances from the Rock Skool Band, the Ruby Rainbow Dancer Kids, as well as Danielle Bell and Talisha Young are also on the billboard.

The stretch from the corner of Monkland and Mary streets to the Five-ways Roundabout is being shut to traffic from 4pm.

Smithfield St is also being cut.

They will reopen at 10pm.