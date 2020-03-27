Bunnings announces updated trading hours

BUNNINGS have announced a number of changes to their stores.

From Monday, they will will open exclusively for trade customers, health and emergency services workers before 9am on weekdays.

CORONAVIRUS: Gympie doctor’surge region’s population to please stay home

It is designed to help health and emergency services workers get what they need but also enable tradies to keep their businesses running and get the items they need to help with vital maintenance and repair projects.

READ HERE: 80 wedding guests and staff exposed to COVID-19

Bunnings stores will also close at 7pm on weekdays to enable team members to re-stock shelves and conduct a thorough clean of the store.

All other customers will be able to shop from 9am – 7pm midweek (please check the Bunnings website for your local store as this may vary) and weekend hours will remain the same with no exclusions on Saturdays and Sundays.

Inside the store, customers may already have noticed some changes as Bunnings continues to put in place additional measures to help look after team members and customers. These include:

o Increased cleaning in-store and for equipment such as counters, trolleys and baskets

o Providing team with gloves and hand sanitiser

o Suspended sausage sizzles, family events, in-store and children’s activities

oImplemented social distancing measures, including taping floors to mark 1.5m, moving stock on pallets around to open up space, trestle tables in front of service areas to create more distance

o Posters outside and around the store (and reminding customers via PA announcements)

oWater fountains and trade coffee stations closed

o Encouraging customers to use Tap and Pay where possible

Bunnings Managing Director, Mike Schneider said:

“We know our customers need access to products to maintain their homes and we want to stay open for our customers to make these items available, while also putting measures in place to keep them safe.

“Our health and emergency services workers are doing an incredible job and we want them to have an opportunity to access the products they need.

“For tradies, it’s about keeping their businesses running and getting the items they need to help with vital maintenance and repair projects.

“We also want customers to be aware that there may be some delays in our busier stores across the weekend as we do everything we can to ensure social distancing measures. This could be anything from less checkouts in operation, to limiting customer numbers in store, it will be different store to store depending on how busy they are and we’ll do the best we can to get everyone in and out as quickly as possible.

“We really appreciate just how understanding our customers have been and thank them sincerely for their support in giving us the opportunity to support them,” he said.

Bunnings will continue to follow government advice in relation to all its store operations and will continue to make necessary changes to keep team and customers as safe as possible.

Updated trading hours, as of Monday 30 March:

oMon- Fri: 6am – 7pm (6am – 9am: Trade customers, health and emergency services workers only)

o Weekends: 7am – 7pm (no changes)

o Customers are advised to check their local store trading hours as some may differ from above