Bundy 'royally' offended after Gympie 'slam'

Bundaberg residents are 'royally' offended about comments questioning why they should receive a royal visit from Prince Charles over Gympie.

Bundaberg residents are 'royally' offended about comments questioning why they should receive a royal visit from Prince Charles over Gympie. Contributed

IT SEEMS the entire city of Bundaberg has taken offence at a tongue in cheek dig about their approaching Royal Family visit.

Yesterday Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan questioned why the city that is home to Bundaberg Rum should be a port of call for regal visitors Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla during the Royals' Commonwealth Games visit in April, over Gympie.

"What does Bundaberg have to offer a Royal visitor? Was Bundaberg the town that saved Queensland? No," Ms Strachan wrote.

"Does Bundaberg have a Muster or an International Film Festival or the best rural show in the country?

"I don't think so."

READ: 5 reasons Gympie is not a 'Bogan Town'

Britain's Royal family including Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles who will visit Bundaberg in April. Kirsty Wigglesworth

Ms Strachan was asked to back her claims on a Bundaberg radio station this morning, while last night, Bundaberg Newsmail readers did not take these comments lightly, and jumped to their defence while sledging a few low blows at the Gold City on social media:

Jayden Baldwin: Bundaberg is a city, and Gympie is not. I've been to your little town and frankly I could see it all in well, 5 minutes.

Laurel Dahlhelm Prince: Bundaberg has a rum distillary, Gympie doesn't..Charlie is coming for a rum.

Trevor Duffin: Believe it or not, we have less bogans.

Kiandra Sobczak: Because Bundaberg isn't a hole like Gympie

Rodney Jeffery: It dose not stink on the way in.

Josh Saua Hayley Wilkinson: We only have 5 fingers and toes?

Kris Rickards: The roads are straight!

Tony Weiss: We're not Gympie. That's why we're better

Les J Stocks: Doesn't flood as much as Gympie does

Hmmm....What do you think Gympie, is it time to poke the Bundy Bear again? We think Charles would get a laugh out of it.

Britain's Prince Charles, left, the Prince of Wales smiles as he leaves his house in Viscri, Szeklerland, Transylvania, Romania, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Prince Charles owns several estates in Transylvania where a great-great grandmother of Prince Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II Hungarian Countess Klaudia Rhedey was born and raised in the 19th century. (Edit Katai/MTI via AP) Edit Katai

What's it all about? Read below the piece that got out friends from the north off side:

OPINION by Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan:

QUITE frankly it was more than a little disappointing to hear the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will come so close to visiting Gympie in April, but not quite.

It was revealed earlier today the Royal couple will take in some of Queensland's most iconic natural wonders around their official duties at the Commonwealth Games - and Bundaberg.

Bundaberg?

What does Bundaberg have to offer a Royal visitor? Was Bundaberg the town that saved Queensland? No.

Does Bundaberg have a Muster or an International Film Festival or the best rural show in the country?

I don't think so.

Britain's Prince Charles chats with delegates during a reception whilst attending a coral reef health and resilience meeting at Fishmongers Hall in London, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. The event held Wednesday was entitled the 'International Year of the Reef 2018 - An Opportunity for Increasing Coral Reef Resilience through New Collaborative Models' and was convened by Prince Charles' International Sustainability Unit. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool) Matt Dunham

Granted it is home to Bundaberg Rum, but quite frankly that's about all there is to see there.

The fabulous Gympie region, on the other hand, boasts a pristine coastline that is the fastest growing destination in Australia for international visitors, a lush Mary Valley that somehow, miraculously managed to pull itself out of the hole left by the catastrophic political bungling of the Traveston dam, and it will soon be home to Australia's biggest solar farm.

A little bit of everything for the discerning Royal.

The Gympie Times, thrice winning Panpa Community Newspaper of the Year, would like to officially and cordially invite Their Royal Highnesses to drop in for a cup of tea on their way to or from dreary old Bundy and witness first hand true Aussie spirit, grit, progress and beauty.