BUNDY REJOICES: Ewan wins Tour stage, celebrates new baby

KODAK MOMENT: Caleb Ewan took to Twitter after his Tour de France Stage win to say: "If I don't do anything in my life again after this point at least I can say I won a stage of the LeTour. An absolute dream come true for me! Lotto_Soudal I can't thank you enough for this!" Contributed - Caleb Ewan Twitter

CYCLING: A little more than a year ago, Caleb Ewan was devastated to be left out of the Tour de France.

The Australian sprinter had to watch cycling's biggest race on TV after finding out at the last minute that his Mitchelton-Scott team was placing all its bets on Adam Yates in the fight for the yellow jersey, and would leave Ewan at home.

A year later, the cyclist who has family members living in Bundaberg, has earned his first Tour victory after edging a close sprint on Stage 11 in Toulouse on Wednesday.

"I was ready for the Tour three of four years ago, I always wanted to go straight to the top races," said Ewan, whose daughter was born just before the race started.

"I've been held back. I finally got my chance."

Ewan switched teams to Lotto-Soudal this season to replace veteran German sprinter Andre Greipel, and the ambitious youngster was, at last, promoted to a team leader role this summer in France.

But the pressure was weighing on Ewan, a winner of 36 professional races including stages at the Spanish Vuelta and Giro d'Italia.

After coming close in earlier Tour stages with three third place finishes and a runner-up spot, he finally delivered by edging one of the peloton's fastest men.

The 25-year-old Australian beat fellow sprinter Dylan Groenewegen by a tire's width and was awarded the victory after a photo finish. Elia Viviani placed third ahead of three-time world champion Peter Sagan.

Ewan perfectly timed his effort after Groenewegen launched his bid on the left side of the road. Ewan took the wheel of his Dutch rival and pipped him to the line.

"It was super hectic," said Ewan, who has now completed wins at all three Grand Tours.

"I ended up in Groenewegen's wheel coming out of that corner. It's a hard thing being with Dylan and I knew it was not going to be easy to beat him. I felt I should let him get a bit of a gap so I could sprint in his slipstream, and I could pass him quite quick. I'm happy that this time I was a few centimetres ahead of him."

The win also made up for having to leave Australia just after the birth of his daughter Lily.

He thanked his wife for letting him go and compete in France in such circumstances.

"She let me come here and leave my young baby in hospital," Ewan said.

"It's the hardest thing I had to do, to come here to race and leave my daughter in hospital."