Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DOORS CLOSED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks's Bundaberg Barrel has been shut.
DOORS CLOSED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks's Bundaberg Barrel has been shut.
Destinations

Bundy's famous barrel shuts its doors

Jay Fielding
by
18th Mar 2020 6:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Brewed Drinks has temporarily closed the Bundaberg Barrel as part of COVID-19 precautions put in place by the Australian Government.

In a statement released today, the company said the decision has been made to reduce the risk of the virus impacting employees, customers and the wider community. 

All staff who work in the Barrel have been offered alternative roles in the organisation while the closure is in place, the statement said.

The popular tourist attraction is on Bargara Rd next to the company's East Bundaberg factory.

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg bundaberg brewed drinks bundaberg brewed drinks barrel bundy closures coronavirus qld
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus: What Anzac Day will look like in Gympie

        premium_icon Coronavirus: What Anzac Day will look like in Gympie

        News Ongoing COVID-19 crisis has shut down almost all Australian services.

        WATCH: Adorable sneak peak of region’s 500 preppies

        premium_icon WATCH: Adorable sneak peak of region’s 500 preppies

        News The Gympie Times have snapped every prep cutie starting school this year for our...

        ‘I’m out too’: another candidate renounces voter ‘gauntlet’

        premium_icon ‘I’m out too’: another candidate renounces voter ‘gauntlet’

        News Division 4 candidate Bruce Devereaux joins growing wave of candidates refusing to...

        Murder accused caught while getting foot checked at hospital

        premium_icon Murder accused caught while getting foot checked at hospital

        News Third man still at large after police make two arrests