Three people died in this three-vehicle crash on Childers Rd near Bundaberg. Picture: Channel 9
News

15 dead in a week: What caused latest horror crash?

by ELISE WILLIAMS
3rd Jun 2019 5:18 AM
POLICE are investigating why a car crossed on to the wrong side of the road near Bundaberg killing three people in a horror crash yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the three-car crash on Childers Rd at South Bingera about 9am yesterday.

Initial inquiries indicate a Holden Commodore crossed on to the wrong side of the road, slamming head-on into a Honda Jazz, which rolled, hit a tree and collided with a third car, a Hyundai.

Three people died in this three-vehicle crash on Childers Rd near Bundaberg. Picture: Channel 9
The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter attended to treat a 62-year-old South Bingera woman and a 63-year-old Kallangur woman, both critically injured. Both women died at the scene.

Police closed the road for several hours as they worked to clear debris and investigate the cause of the crash.

Two survivors of the crash, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s, were taken to nearby Bundaberg Hospital, both in a stable condition.

 

The driver of the Holden Commodore died. Picture: Channel 9
Meanwhile, a small community is still reeling from the deaths of four young children and their mother after she drove head-on into a truck at Kumbia, near Kingaroy last Monday. Less than 48-hours later, a 63-year-old man was killed when he ploughed through the windscreen of his ute in a nearby accident.

Wide Bay Senior Operations Supervisor Gavin Becker, of the Queensland Ambulance Service, said crashes at a high speed were often high impact, and could have catastrophic outcomes.

 

Multiple car crash on Childers Road. Picture: Brian Cassidy
"Consequences of a high speed impact like this are often fatal and, if not fatal, (occupants can be) left with severe injuries that are long lasting," he said.

As well as the tragic result for those involved in the crash and for their family and friends, Mr Becker said the impact on first responders was "significant".

"It's a difficult situation for emergency crews responding to these sorts of incidences, seeing death and human suffering," he said.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating yesterday's crash and reports will be prepared for the Coroner.

